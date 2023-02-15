War Russia Ukraine, Borrell: “We had let our guard down too much”

There war in Ukraine continues unabated, a Almost a year since the beginning of the conflict the situation has not improved, on the contrary, the Russia now prepare an offensive even more powerful and frighten ships with atomic arsenal who are browsing the Baltic Sea. For this reason, the EU has decided to further tighten the anti-Putin measures. “We will propose – explains von der Leyen – a tenth package of sanctions. With new trade bans and controls on technology exports to Russia. This package has an overall value of 11 billion of Euro. We will propose, inter alia, multiple export restrictions electronic components used in Russian armored systems, such as drones, missiles and helicopters“: Ursula von der Leyen announced it to the European Parliament when speaking of the upcoming sanctions against Russia by February 24th.

“For the first time we propose to sanction Even the Iranian entitiesincluding those related to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard,” he added. “There are also hundreds of Iranian-made drones used by Russia on the battlefields in Ukraine. These Iranian-made drones kill Ukrainian civilians”. The senior secretary is on the same line Borrell.”All who have contacted Putin they returned with the message that he wants to continue this war until he achieves his military objectives. It is an extraordinary naivety to ask for stop The help military to Ukraine. And I define it a naivety to put it mildly. If we don’t help Ukraine militarily the peace that we will obtain will not be one peace, it will be one victory of Russia. Which for us would be a very serious threat to our security. We must continue to support militarily the Ukraine Still more of what we have done so far“.

