The Ministry of Internal Affairs dropped the charge against actress Bolshova for the death of a woman after a collision in the Kaluga region

The investigator of the Ministry of Internal Affairs dropped the charges against the actress Anna Bolshova, who committed a fatal hit on a woman in the Kaluga region. This is reported Telegram-Mash channel.

Now her partner is accused of the death of 31-year-old Olesya Borisenko, who left the victim on the side of the road. He is charged with leaving a person in danger.

According to investigators, on October 14, 2022, the man drove Borisenko home, but on the way he dropped her out of the car. After that, Bolshova, driving her car, hit a woman.

On October 14, 2022, it became known that Bolshova made an accident on an unlit section of the road in the Kaluga region, as a result of which a resident of the village of Grachevka died. After the incident, the actress called an ambulance and the police to the scene, but the victim died before the doctors arrived. Alcohol was found in Borisenko’s body.

A criminal case was opened on the fact of a fatal accident involving the actress Bolshova.