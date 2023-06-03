Born with a shirt: plot, cast and streaming of the Rete 4 film

Tonight, Saturday 3 June 2023, at 21:25 on Rete 4 Born with a shirt is broadcast, a 1983 film directed by EB Clucher which once again proposes the dynamic duo composed of Bud Spencer and Terence Hill. This is the sixteenth film that proposes the two actors as protagonists. But let’s see below what is the plot and the cast.

Plot

Rosco Frazer, Terence Hill’s character, is a wanderer who travels the world with the support of his roller skates and desire for freedom. Doug O’Riorda, aka Bud Spencer, has just been released from prison and finds himself in a bar in the middle of a fight, which he manages to break down with Rosco. The two escape from the club and board a truck found in the parking lot of the bar. Both believe that truck belongs to the other, so they travel with peace of mind. When the police then stop them for speeding, they discover that they have stolen the truck. But it is not the only detail to make the policemen suspicious. The two also go around without documents and are convinced that they are part of a gang of criminals, so they try to arrest them. Rosco manages to sidetrack them and, once locked up in the truck, together with Doug steals the police car and they reach the airport. They would like to leave for Miami, but the flight is full, so they have no choice: they pretend to be two passengers, Mason and Steinberg, ignoring their true identity. The two are in fact CIA agents.

Born with a shirt: the cast of the film

After analyzing the plot, let’s see who is part of the cast of Born in a shirt instead. The film, as already mentioned, proposes Terence Hill and Bud Spencer as protagonists. Here is the full cast:

Terence Hill: Roscoe Fraker/Steinberg

Bud Spencer: Doug O’Riordan/Mason

David Huddleston: Tiger

Buffy Dee: K1

Riccardo Pizzuti: Dr. Spider

Faith Minton: the fairy

Dan RamboJeremy Scott

Jody WilsonMolly

Harold BergmanSam

Mal Jones: Old Tim

Jeff MoldovanCharlie Chan

And who instead plays some secondary characters, such as:

Raffaele Mottola: CIA speaker in videoconference

Alex Edlin: man at the bar reading the newspaper

Joe Hess: trucker at the bar with a mustache

Sid Raymond: The prison warden

Christine Troples: young wife at the pizza bar

Woody Woodbury: CIA agent on the plane

Darcy Shean: Woman at the restaurant

Giancarlo Bastianoni: hitman of K1

Susan Teesdale – Bartender

Dan Fitzgerald – Hotel concierge

Al Nestor: Hamburger vendor

