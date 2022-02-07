Born, the names of Guerini, Mogherini or Pinotti are made for the presidency

Italy risks missing the train of the presidency of NATO. Despite the fact that the whole world is pushing to have that chair in June, instead of the outgoing one Soltenberg a leading figure in the politics of our country, for different reasons that candidate to offer at the moment is missing. But the games are made now. For this the government must speed up. Also because the “candidates” – reads the Republic – are few and the chair is coveted. Give it United Stateswhich naturally have a decisive specific weight in these events, some indications have arrived: they would prefer a former premier. However, this is not an unavoidable requirement. And in their list the names that stand out are those of Enrico Letta And Paolo Gentiloni. But these are two figures with contraindications.

The first – continues Repubblica – has recently pointed out that he does not feel in the race: to leave in June secretary of the Pd it would be tantamount to throwing his party into chaos. The second, on the other hand, represents a difficulty for the Italian government. Basically is judged “too good”, he cannot be relinquished from his position in the Commission. Among the former presidents of the Council there are no other profiles: Matteo Renzifor example, explicitly said of not be suitable for the role. If in the negotiations over the next few weeks the line to open up to former foreign and defense ministers is also accepted, it would also come into play Federica Mogherinithe former defense minister, Roberta Pinottiand the minister in charge, Lorenzo Guerini. There Great Britain fielded the former premier Theresa Mayhowever because of the Brexit a different candidacy would be preferred.

