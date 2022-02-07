,,I also feel responsible in my role to help my colleagues. A safe working climate is very important for everyone at Ajax. We will pay even more attention to that in the coming period,” Van der Sar said after the news about his colleague with whom he carefully built an Ajax empire.

Van der Sar emphasizes that he wants to keep Ajax upright despite the break with his successful former teammate. ,,We are working on something very beautiful here, so this news will also be a blow to everyone who cares about Ajax. But our ambitions remain the same.”

“Marc is probably the best football director that Ajax has had”, says supervisory board chairman Leen Meijaard. ,,We have upgraded and extended his contract for a reason. But unfortunately he really crossed boundaries, so continuing as director was not an option, he recognized that himself. It is extremely painful for everyone.”

“This is a dramatic situation for everyone involved in any way. It is drastic for the women who have had to deal with the behaviour,” said Meijaard, who, together with Van der Sar, called in the help of an external expert. See also Hummie van der Tonnekreek, former editor-in-chief of Big Brother, passed away

