The Colombia National Team He continues his preparation to face Honduras in a friendly match on Sunday, and at the end of the month Peru and Argentina, in the tie against Qatar.

This Wednesday, the national team had a four-stroke soccer practice, with two ‘sparrings’: first it was an hour of play against Real Cartagena, which they beat 4-1, and then another hour against Junior, with whom tied 1-1.

Borja, on

This practice, a total of two hours, was behind closed doors at the Romelio Martínez stadium and consisted of a permanent rotation of players.

In the first round, the victory was achieved with three goals from Junior’s forward, Miguel Borja, and another goal from Ylaser Asprilla, Envigado player.

In the second part of the training session, against Junior, the goal also came from Borja, who thus, with goals in practice, confirms the confidence he has gained in the National Team.

Borja is one of the players of this Selection who is from Reinaldo Rueda’s base for the tie.

