This year it will finally premiere Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the new film of the franchise that will show us what happened to Goku and company in the anime. There will be several characters involved in the story of this feature film, and thanks to new promotional material, we now know that Shen-Long it will be one of them and it will look like this on the big screen.

A new promotional material from DBS: Super Hero was circulating the internet, and it gave us our first look at the look of Shen-Long For the movie:

As you can already see, its design did not really change that much compared to its previous versions. It is still the same red-eyed green dragon, but it seems that in Super hero A computer rendering technique will also be used, something that will happen in the same way with the rest of the characters.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will hit theaters of Japan in April of this year.

Editor’s note: We can basically confirm that someone will make a wish at some point in the movie, and Shen-Long will manifest to make it come true. This also happened in DBS: Broly, when the dragon intervened in the fight between Gogeta and the Legendary Super Saiyan to stop things from getting out of hand.

