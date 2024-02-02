Presidents and diplomatic leaders of Asian countries such as China and the Philippines have traveled to other nations in the region such as Thailand, North Korea or Taiwan, to sign various agreements. What is the reason for this boost in relations in the region? What types of alliances are being forged? We analyze it in this edition of Así es Asia with Ignacio Bartesaghi, director of the International Business Institute of the Catholic University of Uruguay and doctor in International Relations.

#Asia #reasons #diplomatic #moves #IndoPacific