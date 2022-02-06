British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is attempting to fill the void created between last week’s string of revelations about parties in Downing Street and the publication of the results of the inquiry with announcements of popular measures among the right-wing faction of his party. On the contrary, the opposition wants to keep the conservative leader’s discredit alive in the headlines.

Among those decisions of the ‘premier’ are the freezing for two years of the rate of 190 euros that finances the BBC and that all households in which there is a device to watch television have to pay. In 2027, a new financing system for the public radio and television entity will be created. It will be designed by Minister Nadine Dorris. Very supportive of ‘Brexit’, she complained in 2018 that the government’s negotiation with the European Union left the United Kingdom without European deputies or without the right to have a seat in the European Commission.

The second measure is the use of the military to prevent refugee boats from the French coast from reaching the English. It is added that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Liz Truss, would be negotiating with Rwanda and Ghana to receive asylum seekers for “processing”. It is a measure that the Minister of the Interior, Priti Patel, has already promoted in the past.

Meanwhile, there is no certainty about the date on which the official Sue Gray will present her report on the different social gatherings and parties aired in recent weeks. According to various media, she had already questioned Johnson about her knowledge or her participation in the incidents, but it is not up to her to decide whether the prime minister has broken the ministerial code of conduct.

Nor can it identify officials who deserve disciplinary sanctions, because they are issues that are resolved with criteria of confidentiality within the framework of labor relations. Opposition leader Keir Starmer, a lawyer by profession, has already warned that Gray’s report will simply recount the facts under investigation. That is why he insists in recent days that the public has already judged Johnson and that he must resign.

The Conservative press is calling on Starmer to apologize in turn, after a photo emerged of him drinking a beer at a meeting of Labor Party members. But business meetings were allowed, and no rule forbids drinking in an office.