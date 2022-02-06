Did Lorella Boccia and Nicolò Pesta break up? Here’s what emerges from their Instagram stories

The news came like a bolt from the blue: Lorella Boccia and Niccolò Presta they broke up, at least this was what emerged on social media this afternoon.

The dancer recorded a story in a rather serious tone after an afternoon at the park with her daughter, explaining:

Some of you have noticed Nick’s absence on my social networks, I had already talked about it a few weeks ago. We drifted apart, we broke up. He hasn’t been home for 20 days, he hasn’t seen the baby for 20 days. I think there is no need to add anything else.

The two recently had a baby girl and got married this summer. In short, from the words of Lorella Boccia it also seemed that the two had parted in a bad way.

But then, after a few hours, the real twist. Lorella Boccia reappeared on social media and explained to all her fans that it was a joke.

Obviously it is impossible to fool you, you understand that it is a joke of course. On the other hand, those who did not understand it sent me beautiful and truly full of affection messages. But no, it’s alright, Nick was away for work and was in Sanremo for three weeks. Tonight he’s on his way back to us and we can’t wait.

Many people have sent affection to the girl, but many others have become angry considering the joke in really bad taste. In fact, it seems that many have not appreciated the fact that the presenter has touched on such a delicate topic to make fun of the fans.

Niccolò Presta was busy working and now that his participation in Sanremo is over he can go home to his wife and child.