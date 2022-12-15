United Kingdom, Boris Johnson from premier to speaker: the new life of the former leader of the Conservative Party between conferences and meetings

It was July 7, 2022 when Boris Johnson has tendered his resignation as leader of the Conservative Party and as premier, after a wave of defections collapsed his government. The former premier in an address to the nation at Downing Street he had assured “maximum support” to the new leader, adding: “I’m about to give up the best job in the world, but no one is indispensable”.

So much so that, despite the “pain” and the regret of leaving office as leader, the much discussed BoJo he wasted no time getting one back life (more than profitable). In fact, according to what theTake action the former premier, since he officially left Downing Street, has earned over a million pounds lecturing around the world. And his schedule is now busier than ever.

As stated in the official documents supplied to Parliament, the Agi recounts, BoJo last month received over £750,000 for three speeches pronounced respectively at a meeting of the investment banking firm Centerview Partners, at an event of the Hindustan Times and on the occasion of an event organized by CNN in Lisbon.

Subscribe to the newsletter

