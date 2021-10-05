These days the filming of the fourth season from Boris, the Italian television series that aired between 2007 and 2010. Thanks to a press release we learn some more details than what we can expect after more than ten years from the last time.

Despite the warm reception that the series has received, thanks to the comedy atmosphere that desecrates a reality behind the scenes of a television set where the fictional fiction is being shot The Eyes of the Heart 2, the success with the public has been rather moderate over the years, but so much so that it has become a cult pearl.

Boris has seen several broadcasts, including Fox, Cielo and, in recent years, on Netflix and Disney +. This has allowed many new viewers to be able to recover an important piece of the Italian television scene. The fourth season, confirmed last February, will be released as an exclusive on the streaming platform of the House of Mickey.

Yesterday the filming of this new tranche of episodes, written and directed by Giacomo Ciarrapico And Luca Vendruscolo. To give the announcement to fans, a post was published on the official Disney + social channels with a photograph of the clapperboard demonstrating the start of filming.

“Motor and action!” – Filming of #Boris have officially started! 🎬

Please, be so not Italian in the comments, thanks. 🙏

Coming soon in streaming, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/C6UA3p0xCN – Disney + IT (@DisneyPlusIT) October 5, 2021

All accompanied by the iconic line pronounced by the character of Stanis La Rochelle, who will be played again by Pietro Sermonti, which quotes a scene in which the actor leaves a voice message to the German filmmaker Wim Wenders, thanking him for Not to be “so Italian” (“Thank you for being so not italian»).

The synopsis of the fourth season:

Originally set in the backstage of a low budget Italian series, entitled “The eyes of the heart”, the fourth season will tell the return of the historic troupe on a set. In the meantime, however, the world and television have changed. Social media, influencers and various streaming platforms dictate the law. How will our protagonists face this New World?

The new season will be exclusive to Disney + and, as already announced, will arrive in the catalog Star, the section of the platform with content intended for a more mature audience.