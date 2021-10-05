The bianconeri resume training on Wednesday in the afternoon, in reduced ranks due to the absence of the national teams. The tests scheduled for Thursday and Saturday. Allegri’s goal is to expand the squad

Juve will resume training in reduced ranks on Wednesday afternoon. Group more than halved under the orders of Max Allegri, due to the call-up to the national team of sixteen players from the squad. As anticipated by the coach, the “second lines” that found less space in the first part of the season will support a couple of friendlies in order to find the match rhythm. Appointments should be on Thursday and Saturday.

CONTINASSA – There will therefore be room for Perin and Pinsoglio in goal; Rugani, De Sciglio and Pellegrini in defense; Arthur in midfield; and Kaio in attack. Out Morata and Dybala, grappling with injury recovery plans to make themselves available to Allegri as soon as the championship resumes. Furthermore, Joya is increasingly in the odor of renewal: her agent, Jorge Antun, has left Turin and has already returned to Argentina, after working for weeks on the near-official agreement. For the white smoke it is now a matter of details.

NATIONAL – The first nationals to take the field will instead be the Azzurri, against Spain, tomorrow evening. Kean joined the five European champions, namely Chiellini, Bonucci, Chiesa, Bernardeschi and Locatelli, called to replace the injured Immobile. On Thursday, however, it will be Rabiot’s turn at the Stadium, in France-Belgium. While on Friday it will be Bentancur and Cuadrado’s turn, in the Juventus derby between Uruguay and Colombia; but also to Brazilians Alex Sandro and Danilo against Venezuela, to McKennie in the United States against Jamaica, to Ramsey (injured) in Wales against the Czech Republic and De Ligt in Holland against Latvia. Finally, Saturday will close the first round of national matches Szczesny in Poland against San Marino and Kulusevski in Sweden against Kosovo. While on Sunday the Nations League finals will be played and, therefore, Italy will return to the field again.

