Robby Ron, director of Konami for America, talked with EarthGamer exclusively, to anticipate the changes that will have the update V 1.0 of eFootball 2022the new simulator from the developer that made the leap to free to play.

This game was originally released in September 2021 to frankly disastrous reception. The same Konami came out to apologize to new players and those who passed from ESPa franchise they left behind to dedicate time and development to thisand conducted a survey in which they collected all the possible improvements to the game.

Thus, eFootball 2022 promised to make a big change to the entire game, bringing a completely different experience and that it lived up to both its community and expectations.

eFootball Update V 1.0 Changes

The most substantial changes are found at the level of game mechanics and it is that, in addition to adding a few more, it also improved the dynamics of those that already existed, to return to the leisurely form of the game that it replaced and for which it also became in one of the most popular sports simulators in the world.

The new mechanics are the return of the double press, the movement of fumblers and shots, passes and placed crosses. All of these seek to give a greater diversity to the gameplay, which focuses again on precision and tactics, rather than speed.

Konami apologized for the state of the game upon his departure | Source: Konami

Likewise, visual and mechanical bugs were corrected, which were among the first great claims of its community; there are also graphical improvements, which demonstrate Konami’s dominance in Unreal Engine 5 for this title and, finally, a whole new game system.

This is not out of tune with what we already know so much about the game, but it will focus on its virtual team creator, which will have a reputation for Dream Team, in which players can be obtained in challenges and through game points.

The dynamics for this will be through extra and free content that will be added to eFootball 2022 Every two monthsin season formats, getting rid of the idea of ​​lootboxes or some other type of gacha within the game.

The coins will be obtainable through multiplayer matches and also from challenges and missions that will be required each season within the same game. In it will come so many new teams, leagues, players and others.

eFootball 2022 returns with an update that can save it | Source: Konami

Also, for some time the collaboration between the league of our country and eFootball 2022 was announced. Despite the setbacks, it is still standing and will be integrated into the game in the future. In addition, Konami and the franchise will seek to acquire more licenses to add both players and more teams to their roster.both in team games and in the Dream Team mode.

This same April 7, 2022, eFootball 2022 announced the arrival of AC Milan to the gamedecision that will have immediate effects and will not be an addition to an annual title as it was in the past.

How different is the V 1.0 patch from eFootball

Very much. I had the opportunity to try the game together with Robbye Ron and the differences are abysmal compared to the version he showed at launch. Everything from its graphics to the feel of the game mechanics are what, in theory, any fan of the game would have expected at launch.

Robbye himself acknowledges that Konami was aware of what it delivered as a game, so it decided to pay attention to the changes that the community and the media requested.which were directly focused on how it is played and how it feels eFootball 2022 v1.0.

A polished AI, precise mechanics, and a leisurely pace of gameplay are mostly what it feels like to play. Yes, a gaming experience similar to PES, but with the fixes and new features that eFootballas a different and new game, promised from the beginning.

