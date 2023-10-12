The number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip has increased to 1,417, the Gaza Strip Ministry of Health reported on October 12 on its Facebook page (belongs to the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

The department added that 6,286 people were injured.

As noted, at least 447 children and 248 women became victims of the attacks.

The day before, the Israeli army carried out strikes on more than 70 targets in the Daraj Tuffa area and more than 200 targets in the Al-Furqan area in the Gaza Strip. Israeli troops also attacked Hamas naval installations in the Gaza Strip.

On the morning of October 7, Israeli territory was subjected to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. The militants also invaded border areas in the south of the country. The radical Islamist movement Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant ordered the call up of reservists for military service, and the Israeli side began striking targets in the Gaza Strip in response. Later, he announced the war unleashed by Palestinian militants and announced the start of Operation Iron Swords.

According to the latest data, the number of Israeli casualties has increased to 1.3 thousand people, and another 3.3 thousand were injured.

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that future borders between the two countries follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with possible territory swaps. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.