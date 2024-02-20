“An important short circuit has been created in Italy. Bringing a child into the world is considered an individual cost so each parent and each couple is essentially told 'you wanted the child, you take care of it'”. In reality, a child today is a “common good, it is something for which everything the country system should invest to maintain the level of productivity and competitiveness of our economic system unchanged”. Thus Adriano Bordignon, national president of the Family Associations Forum, in his speech at the General States of Natality underway in Bologna. “Several measures are needed, some of a monetary nature. Furthermore, we need a tax reform that arrives very soon, a more generous universal and single allowance and a reform of the ISEE. The General States of Natality are therefore a meeting opportunity to draw attention to this issue which is absolutely central to the present and future of the country”.

According to Bordignon, “it is necessary to work on two very important targets: women and young people”. Young people – he says – “must be put in a position to become protagonists of their lives much earlier than today. But we also have a still unresolved issue of female employment, the rate of female employment is too low and the remuneration is too low”. In Italy “female work is always exposed to risk – he concludes – and above all it cannot follow career paths. To do this we need fair remuneration, we need conciliation services, corporate welfare, but also local services for the care of early childhood and caregivers of the elderly and the sharing of care tasks between male and female genders”.