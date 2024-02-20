The Eiffel Tower closed this Tuesday for the second consecutive day, due to a strike by SETE staff, the concessionaire company, intended to denounce the poor financial management of the monument.

The search for a “viable and realistic economic model” was the reason given by the two monument staff unions, General Confederation of Labor (CGT) and Fuerza Obrera (FO), when a week ago they presented the strike notice.

Among their demands, people complained about an insufficient budget for the management and maintenance of the Eiffel Toweras well as an exaggerated estimate of the expected income, since it is based on a hypothesis of 7.4 million visits per year, which has never been achieved.

The covid crisis, according to the power plants, generated a greater imbalance between income and expenses, caused by losses of 120 million euros in 2020 and 2021 due to the lack of tourists.

The unions have criticized the Paris City Council, a 99 percent shareholder in SETE, for not wanting to sit down to negotiate.

The dealership, which employs about 360 people, It is facing this strike at a time when it is renegotiating the financial parameters with the council from which it has received 60 million euros to reinforce its capital and a 20% increase in ticket prices is expected.

Unions hope a solution will be found before the Olympics.

EFE

