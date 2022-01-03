ÜAbout this time a year ago in 2021 it was said that it should be better than 2020. Many see it differently today. For that reason alone, it is not so easy to wish you a Happy New Year. Can this really be “our” / “my” / “your” year? Even when Corona was not yet an issue, humanity was divided into two camps when it came to New Year’s questions: optimists (finally something new) and pessimists (who knows what’s next?).

After all, when it comes to fashion trends, even pessimists can now look to the coming months with some optimism. It’s about winter boots and about the biggest of all boot trends that offer a secure hold.

Mega plateau and a thick profile

Chelsea? Cowboy? Over knee? All marginal phenomena compared to the big boot, to a boot that actually deserves this name. Mega platform sole. Thick profile. Actually, this couple should go out into the field, and that’s where they do themselves big boot wide everywhere now. Flatten illegally fired New Year’s Eve boobies in the city districts. You can find them in the shop windows and online shops with their soles still sparkling clean. Emma Watson wore big boots last October to the white, backless tulle dress on the not red, but green carpet, for the award of the Earthshot environmental award.

The big wave of trends for men is still pending. But why are these boots with soles like car tires for women so ubiquitous now? Maybe because a broken ankle is the last thing we need. Perhaps because they counteract uncertain times with a secure hold.



In any case, the boots landed on the market at the right time with the start of the pandemic. A young Brit named Daniel Lee introduced them in February 2019 as part of his debut collection for the Italian luxury house Bottega Veneta. His winter 2020 collection was on his catwalk, and these boots were a reminder of the Dr. Martens cultural heritage of Lee’s homeland. In retrospect, they can be seen as gloomy harbingers of what the world should be prepared for. Today there are big boots also from Prada, Ganni, Schumacher, at Görtz, Zalando, Deichmann. At Bottega Veneta, they have become classics, with their own name: Lug.

The Lug could soon even be more common there than the name Lee. Because for the man who thought it up in 2019, 2021 wasn’t exactly going well. The Bottega Veneta brand and its designer Daniel Lee parted ways again at the end of last year. His boots will stay.