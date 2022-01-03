Haiti An attempt was made to assassinate the Haitian prime minister at an independence celebration

Prime Minister Ariel Henry attended the country’s 218th anniversary on Saturday.

Haiti prime minister Ariel Henry was hit by a failed assassination attempt on Saturday at the country’s Independence Day celebrations, according to the Haitian Prime Minister’s Office, the news agency AFP said.

According to the Chancellery, “bandits and terrorists” had tried to shoot Henry while attending the 218th anniversary of Haiti’s independence in the northern city of Gonaïves.

According to media reports, one person was killed and two injured in the shootings associated with the assassination attempt. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, an arrest warrant has been issued for the suspects.

Attack has raised concerns about the safety of Haitian politicians and officials. The country is plunged into political turmoil by the president Jovenel Moïsen following the July assassination.

Just over two weeks after the presidential assassination, Henry, who has been appointed prime minister, is also currently serving as president, as Moïse’s successor has not yet been elected.