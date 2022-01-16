Home page world

From: Marc Dimitriu

At the beginning of the vaccination campaign, one was considered fully vaccinated after only one vaccination with J&J. But a lot has changed since then.

Munich – In Germany, the vaccination campaign is mainly based on the vaccine from Biontech, initially the vaccine from Astrazeneca was also often used. Moderna’s and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines were shipped at significantly narrow margins. Johnson & Johnson has long been considered the go-to vaccine for those who don’t want to deal with potential vaccine side effects multiple times, as unlike the others it only takes one dose instead of two to be considered fully vaccinated.

Johnson & Johnson: Low vaccination protection – RKI registers most vaccination breakthroughs

The vaccination campaign has now been running for over a year and since then scientists have gained new insights. Booster vaccinations are now needed because the effect of the vaccine wears off after several months. As with most established vaccines, you also need boosters for Corona after the basic immunization. Doubly vaccinated with Biontech, Moderna or Astrazeneca need a third jab to be considered fully vaccinated. But what about Johnson & Johnson? Do you only need a refresher here or even three doses like the others? We have the answers for you.

Studies have found that people vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson have less protection than those vaccinated with the other preparations. The Robert Koch Institute also advises having another vaccine injected four weeks after a J&J vaccination. Then there is a high level of protection for at least three months. After that, the effect wears off again. Those who have been vaccinated are then more easily infected again. Stronger corona courses are then also possible again. At Johnson & Johnson, the RKI observes the most vaccination breakthroughs.

Johnson & Johnson: STIKO recommends booster vaccinations

The Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO), which is based at the RKI, advises people who have been vaccinated with J&J to boost themselves with another vaccine. As is now customary, the vaccine from Biontech is recommended for under 30-year-olds. Those over 30 can also take the Moderna vaccine. Officially, there should be a period of three months between a second vaccination and the booster vaccination. A study from South Africa even found out that a cross-vaccination from Johnson & Johnson with another vaccine offers a particularly high level of protection with Omikron.

Johnson & Johnson: How Many Vaccinations Do You Need? Bavaria gives up

Anyone who has received a dose of J&J is now wondering: “According to the current regulations, how often do I still have to be vaccinated to be considered fully vaccinated?” The answer: This is regulated differently in the federal states.

For example, in Baden-Württemberg, Lower Saxony and Rhineland-Palatinate, after an initial vaccination with Johnson & Johnson, a single further vaccination with Biontech or Moderna is sufficient. The rules are stricter in Bavaria: As recommended by the RKI, two further vaccinations are required after the initial vaccination with J&J in order to be considered “boosted”. So if you only have a J&J vaccination, you can no longer get into gastronomy or cultural establishments according to the current 2G and 2gPlus regulations.

