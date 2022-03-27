“More than a month has passed since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, since the beginning of this cruel and senseless war, which, like any war, represents a defeat for all of us”. This was stated by the Pope after the Angelus with the faithful and pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. And he underlines: “We need to repudiate war”.

“War not only devastates the present but also the future of a society”, the Pope continued, referring to children, to “dramatic traumas in the little ones”. “This is the bestiality of war – he concludes – a barbaric and sacrilegious act, it cannot be something inevitable, we must not get used to war”.