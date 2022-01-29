Book Review | Risto Isomäki takes us to the ecological disaster of the 2040s, where the Finnish James Bond is on an adventure

The cautious utopianism of Solarpunk goes into the description of the futuristic guerrilla war.

Risto Isomäki: The Queen of the Atlantic. Zeal. 394 s.

A little From China, USA or Russia. Risto Isomäki (b. 1961), the fate of this century will be resolved in Africa.

The rest of the world is graying out. Sub-Saharan Africa has not only problems with population growth, but also youthful energy for change.

Outlined by Isomäki in the 2040s, he will raise all drug-resistant malaria. Africans have genetic resistance to it. The rise of the water, on the other hand, threatens to turn European cities into malaria.

The “demographic change” painted by the far right may take place because of the white man’s own stupidity and neglect.

In the face of new threats, it is not helpful to hesitate in the climate anxiety or to resign from the modern world. It must be implemented.

The forces of change is represented by Nigerian President Asare Aniachew, whose peasant movement restores rainforests and cultivates palm oil.

The SunWind consortium from the corporate world is involved. It will build a one-and-a-half-kilometer-long, one hundred million-ton cargo ship, the Queen of the Atlantic.

The charmingly whimsical and fearless business idea is to transport fresh water and ice from the Arctic to Nigeria. On the way back to the North, biomass would be used to efficiently sequester carbon dioxide.

Lauri Nurmi, a former agent of the CIA and NTU, the current unit against nuclear terrorism, and the current freelancer will be hired as the project’s security consultant.

Nurmi already started his adventure in the techno thriller Lithium 6 (2007). The third part of the series Buried threat (2016) events, he is under the auspices of Supo and does consulting work for the Defense Forces.

The novelist has a real-life nickname, a non-fiction writer and a journalist for Iltalehti Lauri Nurmi (b. 1980). Unofficial biography of the latter Nurmi President Sanna Marinista is a bestseller in the 2040s in Isomäki’s novel.

The best In the Queen of the Atlantic is its unwavering optimism and upright look to the future. Road trip to SunWind shipyard in Portugal Nurmi is witnessing the first steps in the world, from airships and wind farms to carbon-neutral steel mills.

Isomäki serves his role model Jules Vernen (1828–1905) in the spirit of great adventure and idea-level fireworks. By the same token In the Queen of the Atlantic it is a Finnish solar city.

Scifi circles are tired of the endless gloom and fatalism of dystopias. Solar punk rebuilds are emerging. The movement’s pioneers include a California writer-activist and a painter for a better tomorrow Kim Stanley Robinson (b. 1952).

Giant ships and the chartering of ice are made possible by the miraculous silica aerogel presented by Isomäki. The thermal insulation is also suitable for the production of various protective gear and seven-mile boots.

The Teslo of the future also has better acceleration than the current formulas.

Features are necessary. In addition to ecofiction, Isomäki’s novelty is sheer James Bond. Nurmi’s life partner Katharine Henshaw and other women are already active actors, but also “spectacular” and “shapely”.

The main villain, Richard Brunel, weaves his demonic plots, the chases are explosive. The lawn itself is annoyingly superior, a man with a battle computer in place of his brain.

There is nothing wrong with a colorful agent plot per se. With the “jellyfish ride” and kite sails that move the Queen of the Atlantic, it is impossible to avoid boyish enthusiasm. The ship is an obvious tribute to Verne’s submarine Nautilus.

On the other hand, the sins of Isomäki are still present: a thin portrait of the person and long dialogues that allow you to lecture on any topic at any time.

Queen of the Atlantic opposite the virgin voyage are the gangs of the Niger Estuary and the South African boars living on former oil rigs. Their salaries come from old-fashioned energy companies. They would rather give the world a light than give up their operating profits.

“Goodbye” methods are also questionable, such as an assassination campaign against the management of oil, natural gas and nuclear power companies.

On the real world side, “eat the rich” thinking, like fantasies about killing the richest percentage of humanity, has not led to anything good.

Means as a description of inevitable futuristic warfare Queen of the Atlantic is coming close Jack London (1876–1916) a classic of barricade romance Iron interest.