Aoun made his statements after meeting with the Grand Mufti of Lebanon, Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian.

Aoun said that he stressed to the Mufti “the importance of the role played by the honorable Sunni community in preserving Lebanon’s unity and political diversity, and on participating with all components of Lebanon in national and political life and the entitlements that shape the future of Lebanon and its people,” according to “Reuters”.

“We have made all the preparations for the elections to take place at their appointed times,” he added.

Saad Hariri had announced, a few days ago, his withdrawal from political life in Lebanon, and on Friday, his brother Bahaa announced his entry into political life in order to fight the battle to “reclaim the homeland.”

Hariri withdrew from political life due to Iranian influence, which saw that there was no positive opportunity in Lebanon under his presence.

The parliamentary elections in Lebanon come in light of the worst economic crisis in the country, and after massive protests that began in 2019, but have so far failed to bring about any change.