Up to 80% savings thanks to column bonusesfor the installation of wallboxes, points of charging in Mode 3 of electric and plug-in cars. The bonus should return in 2024 seen, like every year, from 2022, with a fund of 40 million euros per year, for a total of 120 million in 3 years (2024-2022). The dates for accessing the 2024 bonus have not yet been published by the Ministry. It is a capital contribution granted by Ministry of Business and Made in Italy (Directorate General for Industrial Policy, Innovation and SMEs), according to the methods established by the General Director's Decree expected in recent months.

When to install a wallbox to get the incentive?

This is exactly the ideal time to install a wallbox! It is advisable to take advantage of the period between 1 January and October 2024 to proceed with the installation of a column. You will thus have all the time necessary to complete the work phases, starting from estimates, through installation, testing and the related certifications. By the time you get to the second half of the year, you'll be ready to apply to INVITALIA and benefit from the capital contribution.

Charging station bonus: how it works, private individuals and condominiums

The bonus electric columns provides a non-refundable incentive equal to 80% of the purchase price and theinstallation of a wallbox private (recharge MODE 3) or a condominium charging system with a maximum power of 22 kW three-phase.

Practical example: if we install a column in the garage, we can take advantage of a bonus of80%, up to spending 1,500 euros. But if the expense exceeds this amount, for example if the cost of the wallbox is 2,400 euros + VAT you receive a bonus only for 80% of the taxable amount of 2,400, equal to 1,500 euros, that is to say 1,200 euros. Therefore, to arrive at the final cost of the charging station, from the amount actually spent of 2,400 euros, 1,200 euros of the contribution for a real cost incurred of 1,200 euros.

The bonus granted is a maximum of 1,500 euros per person And 8,000 euros per condominium.

in the case of a contribution requested by a natural person; 8,000 eurosin the case of a contribution requested by a condominium.

The contributions will be granted following the outcome of two separate tenders, depending on the year in which the investment was made.

In the case of condominiums we are developing a guide on the operational methods of requesting the condominium administrator (including those subject to CPI, fire protection certificate of the Fire Brigade) for the installation of a wallbox inside your own box.

The column bonus is an incentive paid in the form of reimbursement, through wire transfer on the taxpayer's or condominium's bank account.

Requirements, eligible expenses to receive the wallbox contribution

The following are eligible for the contribution for the installation of a wallbox expenses (must be paid with traceable payment):

Purchase and implementation of charging infrastructure, including – where necessary – the costs for the installation of the columns, the electrical systems, the strictly necessary building works, the systems and devices for monitoring; Design, works management, safety and testing costs; Costs for connection to the electricity grid, through the activation of a new POD (point of delivery).

The following are not eligible for the contribution:

the tax expenses , taxes and charges of any kind; (therefore VAT does not benefit from the contribution)

, taxes and charges of any kind; (therefore VAT does not benefit from the contribution) consultancy expenses with the exception of those provided for in letter b) of the decree;

expenses relating to land and buildings;

expenses relating to the purchase of services other than those provided for by the previous decree even if functional to the installation;

expenses for costs relating to building permits, construction and operation.

For the purposes of eligibility for the contribution, the charging infrastructure must be:

brand new; of standard power; located in the Italian territory and in areas fully available to the beneficiaries; made according to the best practices and be equipped with a declaration of conformity pursuant to ministerial decree no. 37/2008.

In addition to the aforementioned requirements, charging infrastructures must:

be for exclusive private use and not accessible to the public, in the event that the contribution is requested by a natural person;

and not accessible to the public, in the event that the contribution is requested by a natural person; be intended for collective use by condominium owners and not accessible to the public in the event that the contribution is requested by a condominium.

When will you be able to request the BONUS for the columns mounted this year, during 2024? What will be the dates to apply for the contribution? If the timing reflects those of the last 2 years (2023 and 2023) the request for the bonus can be requested in the second part of the year (last year the period was from 12:00 on November 9, 2023 at 12:00 on November 23, 2023): definitely by the end of the year. On November 2, 2023, the window closed for installations carried out from October 4, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

The 15-day period in which INVITALIA could activate the platform to register applications for the 2024 bonus is hypothetically between 14 November and 28 November 2024 (or from November 7th to November 21st 2024), dates which we will obviously update precisely as soon as we have more precise information.

A wallbox, a charging station for electric cars that enjoys an incentive of up to 80% (Easy wallbox ENGIE branded Jeep)

To take advantage of the column bonus it will be necessary to wait for the issuance of the implementing decree by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy. The decree will also have to clarify whether purchases made from 23 November to 31 December are included in the incentive 2023. Be careful though, given that this is a measure until the funds run out, there could be a risk of click day as soon as the online platform is opened. Don't despair because every year, more than 80% of the 40 million euros allocated remain unused.

Where to apply to request the column bonus

The application must be made online on INVITALIA IT platform using SPID, CIE or CNS. After logging in, you can fill in the electronic module following the instructions provided. Each beneficiary, whether individual or condominium, can present just one question.

GUIDE TO COMPLETE THE COLUMN BONUS REQUEST

Once you complete the application successfully, the system issues a received of registration. Applications are processed inchronological order of presentation.

Within 90 days from the closing of the counter, the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy issues a decree which confirm the assignment and the disbursement of contributions, following thechronological order of applications received. Subsequently, the contribution will be deposited via bank transfer to the beneficiaries' current account.

Documents for the application

The private users must provide the following documents:

Tax code and identity document of the applicant.

Copy of electronic invoices relating to the purchase and installation of the charging infrastructure.

Bank statements showing payments made for electronic invoices related to the purchase and installation of the infrastructure.

Final report on the investment and expenses incurred.

Certification of conformity issued by an installer confirming the installation of the infrastructure.

Current account details to which you can request crediting of the contribution.

For the condominiums instead it is necessary to present:

Tax code of the condominium and identity data of the pro tempore administrator, with a declaration certifying possession of the legal requirements.

Assembly resolution authorizing work on the common areas, with declaration certifying the absence of appeals within the established deadline.

Copy of electronic invoices relating to the purchase and installation of the charging infrastructure. Included are “Purchase and installation costs“, “Design costs” And “Costs for connection to the electricity grid“.

Bank statements showing payments made for electronic invoices related to the purchase and installation of the infrastructure.

Final report on the investment and expenses incurred (the total taxable amount of the investment must be entered and the VAT separately.

Certification of conformity issued by an installer confirming the installation of the infrastructure.

Current account details to which you can request crediting of the contribution.

