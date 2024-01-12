2024 is already with us, and Argentine soccer clubs want to hurry to incorporate reinforcements for the start of the season, while they carry out the preseason. The competition to try to put together the best possible team is tight, and that is why the leaders and coaches do not rest.
Next, we will review the latest news and transfer rumors from River Plate, which will undoubtedly be one of the great entertainers of the First Division, in the Argentine Professional League Cup, which is scheduled to start last weekend from January. Come on.
Colombian striker Rafael Santos Borré informed Leonardo Ponzio, technical secretary of River, that he decided to accept the offer from Inter Porto Alegre, which offered him double the salary of “Millo”, and that he will play for the Brazilian team. It is worth remembering that “9” had already dressed the Band, leaving a pleasant impression.
Another Colombian forward, in this case Miguel Borja, who is part of River's current squad, has a chance of leaving the club: Austin FC of the MLS, the team where Sebastián Driussi plays, made an offer to River for Miguel Borja, of 3 and a half million dollars for 80% of the pass, which “Millo” considered insufficient. Another higher offer is expected.
It is clear that River is looking for a “9”, since the departure of Venezuelan Salomón Rondón took place, who asked to emigrate since he was unable to settle in Argentina, and we will see what happens with Borja. That's why “Millo” wants José López, formerly Lanús and currently in Palmeiras. “The negotiation for José Manuel López will take time, it is very difficult to get a player from a Brazilian team. “He is on a team that competes at the same level as River.”, explained Leonardo Ponzio, member of the technical secretariat. Furthermore, Brazilian media claim that they have no interest in selling him since with Endrick's imminent departure they will need a forward. At the time, Palmeiras paid around 10 million dollars for 70 percent of its player.
Nicolás Fonseca, a midfielder born in Italy but nationalized as Uruguayan, chose to wear the number “4” left vacant by Jonatan Maidana, somewhat curious considering that he plays as “5”.
Meanwhile, Facundo Colidio, who wore number 16 in the previous season, will now be wearing number 11, inherited from Uruguayan Nicolás de la Cruz, who moved to Flamengo in Brazil.
Intended by Racing, Avellaneda tried to start a negotiation for the defender, but River's response was categorically negative, since the footballer will be in Martín Demichelis' plans after 2023 in which he only played three games due to an injury in the patellar tendon. Great support for the left-footed center back.
