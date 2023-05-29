The Juventus senator: “In perspective everything is a question mark, given the off-pitch things. But not my commitment, I’m the captain and I have a contract until 2024. And I agree with Szczesny”

“It’s not my job to say which direction Juventus should take, there are people in charge of doing it. We have to take the field and give everything, you can’t go two years at Juventus without lifting trophies: that’s the biggest regret. It’s a good group , some will stay and some will go, also based on what happens in society”. On the day in which he reaches Giorgio Chiellini for the number of appearances in Serie A, 430, Leonardo Bonucci as captain puts his face on Juventus’ last home match of the season, which ended with the defeat against Milan, with a bridge between past, present and future .

QUESTION MARK — “I’m sad, sorry and disappointed. These last few seasons haven’t been up to Juventus, and you know how much I care about this, about conveying what Juventus means – it’s the most insightful part of Bonucci’s assessment at the end of the game at the microphone by Dazn – This year we have encountered difficulties on and off the pitch that we have never experienced before. It was a difficult season for me, I tried to give my contribution: sometimes I was successful, sometimes less. At Juventus when you don’t get there goals, even if minimal, you can’t be satisfied or happy. Today is a tough day. Looking ahead, it’s all a question mark, given the off-pitch things.” Not his future: “I’m the captain of Juventus, I have a contract until 2024: if the club tells me that it still counts on me, I’m here. For me it’s an honor to wear this shirt and armband, and wear every day under discussion in this world. For me there is not even the question mark, then the decisions are up to society”. See also Juve, capital increase already subscribed in option for 367 million: it is 91.75%

WITH SZCZESNY — Bonucci also talks about the difficulties on the field (“There have been matches in which we could have done better in possession, others in which we conceded goals too simply. In the end, everyone lacked a bit of security on a mental level and it is the thing that put us in the most difficulty”) but it started with an endorsement of the declarations of a comrade who then ended up under fire from Allegri: “As Szczesny said in recent interviews, in the difficulties we united: the group pulled out of the values ​​that allowed us to reach 69 points. Entering the field on Monday after the beating of the Europa League and the sentence of the penalty was an important crossroads even if we lost many points along the way. But I agree with the coach, it’s a nice group, there’s a good mix: we’ve worked hard to achieve the goals that Juventus deserve, we’re disappointed with a particular season, but this is football and we need to look ahead. extra luck that could change the season”. See also The Basketball League in Colombia enters a crisis: confirmed absences

