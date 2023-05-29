Citizens decide this Sunday the political future in 12 autonomous communities: the Community of Madrid, the Valencian Community, Castilla-La Mancha, Aragon, Navarra, Extremadura, Murcia, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Asturias, Cantabria and La Rioja. In total, 17,335,748 voters were called to the polls to decide who directs the political destiny in these territories. In some communities the autonomous presidency will be settled by a handful of votes. In others, the winner will have to wait to close agreements to achieve the Government. These are the keys to the autonomies that are risking their political destiny for the next four years.

Madrid’s community

Isabel Díaz Ayuso will win the elections in the Community of Madrid, according to the provisional results. The Madrid leader of the PP would caress the absolute majority, with 50% of the vote counted. The first results, still preliminary, give Ayuso 68 seats, enough to avoid having to depend on Vox. The socialist candidate, Juan Lobato, improves the result registered by his party four years ago and surpasses the candidate of Más Madrid, Mónica García, as a benchmark for the left. Lobato would get 29 deputies, five more than those achieved by the Socialists in 2019. Vox would lose three and remain in 10 seats. And Más Madrid, the formation led by Mónica García, would improve by four deputies to 28 seats. Podemos would lose the 10 seats it got in 2019.

Valencian Community

One of the hot spots of these regional elections of 28-M. The first provisional results show a strong rise in the PP at the expense of Ciudadanos, which suffers a major setback. The PP candidate, Carlos Mazón, would win the elections and obtain close to 40 seats, 21 more than in 2019, with 74% of the vote counted. The socialist candidate, Ximo Puig, is one step away from losing the government despite improving the results obtained four years ago. Puig would achieve 32 seats in the regional Parliament, five more. But the setback of Compromís, which loses three seats and remains at 19, and the debacle of Podemos, which loses 8 deputies, complicate the repetition of the botanic pact. The PP, in any case, would need the support of Vox to govern, according to previous polls. Vox would obtain 13 seats, three more. Ciudadanos disappears after losing the 18 seats obtained in 2019. The absolute majority is located at 50 seats.

Castilla la Mancha

Emiliano García-Page (PSOE) would be close to winning the elections, according to the first provisional results. The socialist candidate would narrowly obtain the 17 seats granted by an absolute majority, with almost 70% of the vote counted. A total of 1,553,573 people from La Mancha had the right to vote to elect the 33 political representatives in the Castilian-La Mancha Chamber to decide the political future of Castilla-La Mancha. The popular candidate, Paco Núñez, would improve the results obtained by the PP in 2019 by achieving 12 deputies, two more than four years ago. The irruption of Vox in the Manchego Parliament, with four seats, will force us to wait for the final result to decide the electoral contest in this territory.

Navarre

UPN would win the elections in the Foral Community of Navarra, with 92% of the votes counted, but it would not be able to govern. The socialist María Chivite would be the favorite to revalidate the Government of Navarra. With the first provisional results, the socialist would achieve the same seats as the previous electoral contest: 10 seats in the regional chamber. EH Bildu would achieve the great surprise of the night by achieving 9 deputies, two more, according to the provisional count. Vox would enter the regional parliament with two seats. Chivite won the presidency of Navarra in 2019 thanks to the support of Geroa Bai and Podemos and the abstention of several EH Bildu deputies. On the right flank, the parties that four years ago competed under the Navarra Suma brand (UPN, PP and Ciudadanos) are presented separately. The absolute majority is situated in the 26 regional seats.

Aragon

Spanish Ohio comes to the fore every time elections are held. The idiosyncrasies of the three Aragonese provinces make this Community one of the most observed by experts in demoscopy. The PP would win the elections in this autonomy, with 92% of the vote counted. The PP candidate, Jorge Azcón, would obtain 28 seats, 12 more than in 2019. The popular ones could govern with the support of Vox, which would obtain seven seats, four more than in the last elections. The socialist Javier Lambán would lose the presidency, according to the provisional results, by obtaining 23 seats, one less than four years ago when he came to power thanks to the support of the Aragonese Party (PAR) with the left of Podemos and the Chunta Aragonesista (CHA). . The absolute majority would be decided from the 34 seats.

Asturias

The socialist Adrián Barbón caresses victory in the current elections, according to the first provisional results. The Socialists would obtain 19 seats with more than 91% of the votes counted, one less than in the previous elections. Barbón achieved the presidency of Asturias four years ago with a minority government, which has had the support of the IU and on occasions of Podemos and Ciudadanos. The popular candidate, Diego Canga, is improving the results obtained five years ago. According to the provisional results, the PP would achieve 17 seats in the Principality’s chamber, seven more than in 2019. The absolute majority will be decided from the 23 seats. Vox would also improve to 4 seats, two more than in 2019, according to the partial results.

Cantabria

Miguel Ángel Revilla, with a very serious gesture, has recognized the bad night that his formation has had, which has gone from being the most voted in the last election to third position. With almost 70% counted, the Regional Party of Cantabria (PRC) assumes that the absolute majority will be for the sum of the PP and Vox with 14 and four seats, respectively. “There has been a preview of the generals and it has passed us by,” said the former president. Revilla has left seven seats in this election. The PSOE has reached the second position with nine deputies, three more than in the previous vote.

The Rioja

The PP, with more than 50% voted for, reaches an absolute majority and recovers the power that was taken from it four years ago. The Socialists lose, for now, three seats and the sum with United We Can not give them to govern again. Vox enters this Parliament with two representatives. On this occasion it does not seem that the recount will depend on a few votes as it happened in 2019.

Estremadura

Overturn in Extremadura. With almost 50% counted, the PSOE de Vara, current president, and the PP tie at 28 seats. The entry of Vox with five representatives would give the popular an advantage in the event of a pact on the right. The Socialists would have to resort to United We Can which, for now, has four deputies.

Murcia

The Region of Murcia, with more than 72% counted, remains in the hands of the popular Fernando López Miras, who already has 21 seats, five more than in the previous election. The PP will be able to govern with the support or with an agreement with Vox that reaches nine deputies since the majority in this Parliament is at 23. United We Can maintain two representatives and the Socialists lose five and remain in 12 seats. The left will continue without governing in this community as it has been since 1995.

Canary Islands

On the islands, the Canarian Coalition with 17 representatives is close to the PSOE, which with almost 22% counted adds up to 18. The majority in this Parliament is 31 deputies. Nueva Canarias could have the key to the Government with its three seats. The sum of the PP, with 13, and Vox, with three, would not be enough.

Balearics

In the Balearic Islands, with more than 80% scrutinized, an alliance between the PP and Vox will end the tripartite progressive government made up of PSOE, Més per Mallorca and Podemos. The popular go from 16 to 25 seats. The far-right party bursts with eight seats and changes the board in this community. The PSOE has lost two seats and its previous partners do not get better results to guarantee a new mandate in the islands.

Get the newsletter electoral newspaper, written by the deputy director of EL PAÍS Claudi Pérez. And here, all the live information of the 28M.