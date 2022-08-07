Mortar shells hit residential areas near the presidential palace in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, without causing any injuries, today, Sunday, shortly after Parliament granted confidence to the new government.
Mohamed Abdel-Fattah, a security official in the area, said that “several mortar shells were fired on Sunday at residential neighborhoods in the Warta Nabdah area,” noting that no casualties have been recorded so far and that the investigation is underway.
An eyewitness reported that a shell hit a private hospital and damaged it.
These attacks, for which no party has claimed responsibility so far, come as Parliament met on Sunday and approved the government formed by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Berri on August 2.
The new president was Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud Ain Berri on June 15.
In addition to the security challenge, the new government is facing a crisis caused by four consecutive seasons of poor rains.
7.1 million Somalis, or about half of the population, suffer from acute food insecurity, according to the United Nations. The drought also caused the displacement of about 918,000 people from their villages in Somalia.
