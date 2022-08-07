Athletics | Lassi Etelätalo came from behind to become the javelin champion again: “I just didn’t want to lose”

Toni Kuusela threw his second best throw of his career and secured a place in the European Championships.

Joensuu

Lassi Etelätalo proved it again: he throws his spear far just when he has to.

Etelätalo became Finnish champion in the Kaleva Games with his last throw. The result of 84 meters and 62 centimeters is his longest throw in eight years.

In July 2014, Etelätalo threw his record 84.98 at the same Joensuu Central Field.

Etelätalo, who placed sixth in the World Championships, overtook the leader up to that point Toni Kuuselan (84.01), who secured a place in the European Championships with his second place.

“I just didn’t want to lose. Then, when you have to throw the last one far, then you throw it. The last throw was forcibly dug out. It’s great when someone finally succeeds,” Etelätalo said.

The Kaleva Games showed that Etelätalo is Finland’s strongest javelin thrower at the upcoming European Championships – although others should not be excluded from the medal rings either.

Etelätalo believed that the pitching condition will remain good for the next couple of weeks. Before the European Championships, the program includes light training.

“In the exercises, there will be a few of Yrjölä’s extras, so that you can be successful. I end my training with a good performance, so that I feel good.”

With Yrjölä’s extras, Etelätalo referred to the Finnish powerhouse of the shot put Matti Yrjöläwho competed at the same time as the javelin thrower Leo Pusa.

“Leo has said that Yrjölä reportedly had such tendencies (ending training with a good throw)”, Etelätalo laughed.

Leo Pusa is the coach of Etelätalo. Pusa believes that Etelätalo will be able to throw its record this season, if everything falls into place.

Toni Kuusela finally got a long throw to the right place.

I ask competed for Finland’s third representative place with Toni Keränen was third. He also threw a good arc in a tight spot 82.52.

The third representative of the European Championships Oliver Helander threw only one throw (76.22) and was sixth. Helander’s back cramped. He will have an MRI on Monday as a backup.

“My back cramped pretty badly after the first throw. After that, it was not possible to throw anything anymore. Difficult to move. It’s a shame, because I would have almost certainly thrown far and won otherwise,” said Helander.

See also Diplomacy tries to get off the bench after failing with Russia Oliver Helander, who had a back spasm, thoughtfully watched the others throw.

Kuusela could expect that Etelätalo can pass him in the final round.

“I knew it would come from there again. It’s kind of a thorn in the flesh, but it doesn’t hurt. It’s good that there are good competitions,” said Kuusela good-naturedly about Etelätalo, which won its third Finnish championship.

Kuusela already said after Friday’s javelin qualifying that the throw looks good for a long time. Kaleva’s silver medal at the Games is the second best of her career.

“We talk a lot, that I talk a lot, but then when you hit it in that direction, it’s over there (84 meters). After that I got a little too excited,” Kuusela said.

His second best throw of the race was only 77.68.

“All the other throws were a bit like running wet. But it’s okay, I’m going to the European Championships. It’s a really big deal. Isn’t the sled turning a little now, I think so. I was so disappointed in the early summer,” said Kuusela.

EC place the losing Keränen was satisfied with his fate, even though he went to get more than a medal. He praised the qualification system.

“It was as fair a game as can be. There were clear rules, a good system.”

If one of the throwers selected for the European Championship could not compete in Munich, Keränen would take his place.

“At least we know that the substitute is also capable of striking, a positive situation. It’s good that such a result was required for the medals. You can’t say you got anything for free,” Keränen said.