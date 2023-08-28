Bomba! Clara Chía leaves Gerard Piqué’s house because of Shakira: what happened?

It is already known that Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend C.lara chia marti They live in a house on the outskirts of Barcelona to avoid the media nearby, but it has not been like that.

The last thing that was known is that a small crisis broke out between the fashionable couple in Spain, and all because of the Colombian Shakira.

(Gerard Piqué does not change: reasons why Clara Chía Marti ‘stops traffic’)

What happened

Clara Chía, everything indicates, that she left the house, that she left Piqué stranded due to the impositions of the Barranquillera.

“The conflict between the two persists and it is that the Colombian has persisted in the fact that sasha and milan They should not live with their father’s new partner, because he was one of the people who hurt her the most last year and for this reason they should not get involved with Clara Chía Martí,” says Terra.

Shakira, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia

“If Clara Chía stopped living with Gerard Piqué, it is because Shakira asked for it. According to sources close to Clara, she has to leave her house when the ex-soccer player’s children arrive to visit,” said Sportskeeda.

It is not known what really happened. What they say is that there is a problem and that the ex-soccer player’s girlfriend left the house, although no one has been able to confirm it.

(What would be the new shirt of the Colombian National Team is filtered: do you like it?)