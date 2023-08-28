Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/28/2023 – 12:31

The Argentine economy minister and presidential candidate, Sergio Massa, detailed on a social network how the economic package released by the government on Sunday, 27, will work.

Among the announced measures, Massa confirmed that 400 billion pesos in loans will be granted, in addition to six months of tax reduction for self-employed workers, with the State financing their debts at 50% for small and medium-sized companies, or 100% for micro companies. .

For those earning up to 400,000 pesos a month, the government will pay a fixed amount of 60,000 pesos, in two installments of 30,000 pesos in October and November. A one-time boost of 25,000 pesos will be granted, paid to private domestic workers – those who provide cleaning and maintenance services. For employers earning up to 2 million pesos a month, the State will return 50% of the reinforcements.

On his social networks, the minister and presidential candidate also disclosed that taxes on the export of agricultural products with added industrial value will be temporarily excluded.

In addition, he expects to invest US$ 770 million to finance exports, using resources from Banco Nación and Banco de Inversión y Comercio Exterior (Bice).

In addition, measures were also announced for retirees, the agrarian sector and groups that depend on state programs.

This Monday, Sergio Massa participates in the agenda in Brazil, and will meet with the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, at 5:30 pm, at the Planalto Palace.