Of: Martina Lippl

Easyjet plane has to make an unscheduled landing due to a bomb threat (symbolic photo).

During the night, a plane operated by the low-cost airline Easyjet had to land unscheduled in Prague (Czech Republic). An explosive cargo has been reported.

Prague – Because of a bomb threat, an Easyjet airline has been diverted. The machine had started in Poland and was supposed to land in Great Britain. A possible bomb on board was reported en route, Prague Airport tweeted.

“Possible bomb on board”: Easyjet plane has to land in Prague in the middle of the night

“All measures to ensure the safety of passengers and all air traffic are currently being carried out by the Czech police.” The plane was diverted to the Czech Republic. The plane landed at 10:50 p.m. at Prague’s Vaclav Havel Airport.

Bomb experts examined the plane but found neither explosives nor a dangerous object, according to police. Passengers should be able to continue their journey throughout the day. The destination was Bristol in southwest England. (ml/dpa)