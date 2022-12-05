Who will represent Ferrari at the FIA ​​awards ceremony scheduled in Bologna on Friday 9 December. In addition to Charles Leclerc who deserved the role of vice-world champion in the drivers’ championship, there will also be recognition for the Scuderia which conquered the place of honor in the Constructors’ championship.

And even if the team principal, Mattia Binotto, will be in Maranello to lead the team until the end of the year, waiting for the top management of the brand to formalize his successor, the Cavallino would have decided that on the stage of Exhibition Hall 29 of the Fiera di Laurent Mekies, the team’s sporting director, will go to Bologna.

And it is very probable that the French manager will also be delegated to participate in the FIA ​​World Council also scheduled in Bologna but tomorrow: Ferrari, in fact, has the right to one vote in the federal assembly which deliberates the decisions of the F1 Commission.

Right arm of Binotto, Laurent had the responsibility of managing the Scuderia on the track when the team principal stayed at home to follow the development of the 675, the 2023 single-seater that has this project code, so he seems the most suitable figure to support the requests of the Cavallino in a World Council which will have to decide on various sensitive issues.

Mattia Binotto and John Elkann have never found a good understanding Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari, therefore, has rightly considered that it is not the case that there is a figure at the FIA ​​who has resigned and, therefore, is now not very representative for the brand. On Mattia’s successor, the Scuderia closed like a hedgehog and gave itself time. The feeling is that he follows the Benedetto Vigna dossier in close contact with John Elkann, given that the Cavallino president is also following the events relating to Juventus.

The most accredited name remains that of Frederic Vasseur, although there is internal resistance to the name of the French manager who is currently the Alfa Romeo team principal.

There are those who recommend looking at the world of rallies, a harbinger of big names such as Jean Todt and then the name of Andrea Adamo, former Hyndai team principal in the WRC and who would welcome a return to Maranello from the MotoGP of Massimo Rivola, great boss of Aprilia Racing.

The imaginative nominations of Monika Kaltenborn, Paul Hembery and Ross Brawn are just shot. The English engineer, a former Ferrari driver, would have all the numbers for the role, but he is leaving F1 to start enjoying his well-deserved retirement and doesn’t seem interested in immediately getting back into the game with a hot position.