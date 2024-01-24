Neymar can't get out of one controversy and gets into another. The forward of the Brazil's selection He was in the eye of the hurricane last December for partying for three days on a cruise ship in which he was the host and while recovering from his ACL injury.

It may be of interest to you: Mourning in sports: champion dies of a heart attack after undergoing cosmetic surgery

Now, the gunner of the Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia is involved in another problem. As revealed by the Brazilian portal LeoDias, Neymar He is going to be a father for the third time after having been unfaithful to his partner, the influencer Bruna Biancardi.

Photo: Instagram: @brunabiancardi

Neymar He was the father of a girl with Biancardi last October. After the birth of his daughter, he has been the protagonist of several controversies related to infidelities and problems off the court.

The aforementioned portal explained that the 31-year-old forward was with a model named Kimberly, who has had romantic relationships with several celebrities Brazil.

​

Read here: Another controversy for the Ministry of Sports: Football Players Association alleges 'contempt'

From the player's environment they pointed out that Neymar She is thinking about doing a DNA test on the baby when it is born to determine its relationship.

This February 5, footballer Neymar celebrated his 31st birthday. Photo: Instagram @brunabiancardi

This news could completely damage their relationship. Neymar and Bruna Biancardi, the couple who fell in love in Paris and gave life to Mavie (Ney's daughter).

Bruna had already forgiven Neymar's infidelity

Through a publication in instagram, uploaded on June 21 of this year, the athlete publicly apologized to his partner for having betrayed her.

Read here: Official! América de Cali finishes the novel: announces new international poster manager

“Bru, I do this for you and your family. Justifying the unjustifiable is not necessary, but I need you in my life. “I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all this, and how much you want to be by my side, and I also want to be by your side,” the Brazilian wrote in the description of a photo next to Bruna.

“All this affected one of the most important people in my life, the mother of my daughter and the woman I want to have by my side. (…) Bru, I already apologized for my mistakes, and for the unnecessary exposition, but today I feel obliged to do it again publicly. If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be public. I can't imagine myself without you. “I don't know if we're going to get out of this, but today you can be sure that I want to try.” Neymar added.

Faced with this public apology Bruna Biancardi he remained silent.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO