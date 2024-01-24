The court files the case for the sale of the Borriol golf course in which Carlos Fabra was accused

The head of the Investigative Court number 4 of Castellón has agreed to the provisional dismissal of the case in which possible corporate crimes in the acquisition of the golf course located in the town of Borriol were investigated. The magistrate considers that the investigation procedures carried out have not resulted in the commission of any criminal act by those investigated: the former president of the Provincial Council Carlos Fabra, the golfer Sergio García and his father.

The case was opened in July 2016, was initially archived in May 2017 and was later reopened, already in 2020, when new data appeared within the framework of another procedure, the one being followed for the alleged concealment of assets. from Fabra.

Now, the Investigative Court number 4 of Castellón has upheld the request for dismissal of the proceedings made by the three investigated, according to sources from the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community.

The judge understands that there is “no relationship” between the loan of 100,000 euros made by the golfer's father to Carlos Fabra in 2009 with the acquisition by the athlete's family company, Golf Borriol SL, of the land owned by Golf del Mediterráneo SA, whose board of directors was also chaired by the former president of the Provincial Council.

“The constitution of the mortgages provided by Golf del Mediterráneo SA was carried out by decision of the Board of Directors and ratified by the General Meeting of the company,” states the order, which can be appealed in reform and/or appeal.

These decisions were “outside the scope and decision-making power” of Carlos Fabra, “whose participation was reduced to casting his own vote without holding the majority necessary to adopt the agreement,” he adds.

The judge also does not appreciate the commission of any crime in the industrial lease contract signed in November 2013 between both companies, since it “did not imply any harm to the interests” of Golf del Mediterráneo SL, while the leasing entity “replaced as a manager in the facilities to a sports association with financial difficulties.”

That contract was also ratified by the General Meeting of the leasing company in June 2014, so “it was also outside the scope and decision-making power of the investigated Carlos Fabra.”

Finally, the order states that the investigation procedures carried out have not proven that those investigated “received any remuneration or gratification” as a result of these economic operations, nor has “any relationship” been established between the 2009 loan mentioned above with the acquisition of the golf course grounds.

“The lease contract is presented as an economic solution for the entity Golf del Mediterráneo SA, planned to cover a period of ten years, although it was later limited to a shorter period from its signing in 2013 until 2016, when the lease is awarded. the lands to Golf Borriol”, states the judicial resolution.

Similarly, the judge has analyzed a second loan, from Golf Borriol SL to the Mediterranean Country Club, from July 2013, and has concluded that it was granted publicly and responded to “the need to pay necessary expenses such as social insurance. and payrolls.”