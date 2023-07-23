the danes Jonas Vingegaardthat this Sunday will be proclaimed winner of the Tour de Franceconfirmed that he will participate in the next edition of the Back to Spain which will be released on August 26 from Barcelona.

“I will be in the next Tour of Spain, we will see each other at the start of Barcelona, ​​I will be in the team with Cousin Roglic, we will both be leaders,” he said in an interview with Marca.

Second time

With the participation of Vingegaard, the Vuelta will have another cycling figure, after the confirmation of riders like the Belgian Remco Evenepoelcurrent world champion and defending champion, Roglic himself, who will seek his fourth title after winning the Giro d’Italia this year, and the Spanish enric massecond in 2022.

It will be the second time for the Danish rider in the Vuelta, as he was part of his batch in 2020, when he occupied box 46.

This Sunday, the 26-year-old cyclist will compete in the last stage of the Tour de France, arriving at the Champs Elysees in Paris, in which he will be crowned champion.

“We did not expect his presence because he had not announced it, so the news has been doubly pleasant. It is an honor to receive the winner of the Tour de France on our roads and with this addition we can talk about a truly luxurious participation, the best possible”, he assured. Javier Guillendirector of the Vuelta, to EFE.

