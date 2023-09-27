The fission of the powerful teams Jumbo Visma and Soudal Quick-Step It is still on the lips of world cycling, although nothing has been confirmed.

Several of those closest to the two squads warn that it is a ‘business’ done, that only confirmation is missing, but until you see, you don’t believe.

Overwhelming

They point out that although it is possible, since the issue depends on how the leaders of both groups will react, Jonas Vingegaard, Sepp Kuss, Primoz Rolglic Remco Evenepoel.



It has already been made known that there is not a very serious friendship between Roglic and Evenepoel, in fact, they warn that they cannot see each other.

Well then. One of the leaders of cycling is Geraint Thomas, winner of the Tour de France of 2018, one of the team captains Ineos.

Thomas confirmed that Roglic and Remco do not have a good relationship and warned that the union of the two groups could have very delicate consequences.

Remco hates Jumbo and Jumbo hates Remco, that’s not going to work. You should hear what Roglic says about Remco,” the rider told the Watts Occurring Podcast.

He added: “I don’t want to start rumors, but I really wonder why Jumbo would want to do this. They have just won the big three, it is impossible for them not to find a sponsor having the best riders. If it is true, it is very sad.”

“If it happens, the big names will not have problems, but half of the jobs will be lost. There is a maximum number of brokers allowed,” he said.

