

President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) HQ – a summit formed by the Liberal Party to enable the reelection of the Chief Executive – is made up of 11 men, of whom 7 are politicians, 3 publicists and 1 businessman.

The committee organizes itself in a mansion rented by the Liberal Party in Lago Sul, an upscale neighborhood in Brasília, weekly on Tuesdays to recalibrate strategies.

With another 4 years of term secured, the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) is one of the main articulators of the group. Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans-RJ) excused himself unpaid work from the City Council of Rio until September 30, the eve of the 1st round. Prefers to work independently from the core team.

With a diplomatic and pacifying profile, José Jesus Trabulo is the minister’s patron Ciro Nogueira (Civil House) in the HQ. He is responsible for moving between the political and communication media of the campaign. Also from Piauí, he was an advisor to the minister and later appointed director of the Conab (National Supply Company).

the minister Fábio Faria (Communications) and former minister Gilson Machado (PL-PE) are punctually called by the HQ, but are not focused on the national campaign. Faria has one foot in the private sector and the other in the affairs of the portfolio. Machado, who is trying to be elected senator for Pernambuco, contributed, most of the time, with the electoral strategy for the Northeast Region.

Here is the lineup of the PL summit:

The house rented by the PL (photo) is the group’s main place of deliberation. It is located in Lago Sul, in Brasília, where the owner of Precise Medicamentos lived. General Braga Netto, deputy on the ticket, and the former Secretary of Communication of the Presidency, Fábio Wajngarten, alternate between the Planalto and the house rented by the PL. Publicist Duda Lima is one of those who goes there the most to work.



Sérgio Lima – Power360/4.Aug.2022 Mansion rented by the PL underwent renovations to house the HQ; the facade was reinforced with a cap

Strategy is clear

Religious women, undecided youth and repentant voters are the focus of the committee. Carlos is not a fan of the thesis, but for the rest of the group it is clear that the secret for Bolsonaro to beat Lula is: puncture bubbles. less resistant, has adapted his speeches on requestbut still prioritizes commitments to “converts” — evangelicals, military and agribusiness representatives.

In the nets, Carlos has opted for the clash against his father’s main opponent. And it must go on like this. In television and traditional media, the Power 360 found that the 1st wave of Bolsonaro’s electoral advertisements will be about works and achievements in general of the government. many images of “Big Brazil” and with informative content for voters to know what was done.

For now, commercials comparing Bolsonaro with the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) will be avoided. For the final phase of the campaign, after having highlighted what the government has done, the president will start to stimulate reflection on how his government is going and what an eventual PT administration might look like.

Children’s influence

The formation of Bolsonaro’s HQ shows how the president still trusts his children to act in the conduct of his political life. Senator Flávio assumes a prominent role that he did not have in the election of his father in 2018. Four years ago, the eldest son was focused on the campaign for the Senate, and Carlos was the big boss of the family nucleus.

The 2 disagree on several points in the strategy to defeat Lula. The senator is more pragmatic and has more skill in the “big world” of politics. Receives praise from most of the group.

The licensed councilor continues acting alone and making reservations to the conduct of the PL clan. the 02 already made public criticism to the work of the marketer Duda Lima, but the head-banging shows signs of having already overcome its worst moment.

The group that coordinates the presidential reelection campaign is a representation of the Bolsonaro government in the last 3 years and 8 months: it has 3 nuclei – the political, the military and the ideological.

The 1st is headed by Valdemar Costa Neto, Flávio and Ciro Nogueira;

The 2nd, General Braga Netto and his assistants;

The 3rd, Carlos Bolsonaro.

In the marketing team, Duda Lima is more connected to politicians. He is the publicist for the PL, nominated by Valdemar. Wajngarten and Lima move between all the wings, with more direct contact with Flávio. Trabulo is Ciro Nogueira’s right-hand man.

Unlike the 2018 election, when both aesthetics and electoral tactics were improvised, this year Bolsonaro’s campaign follows the professional policy playbook. It has nuclei, divisions of tasks and politicians, something that has been ignored for 4 years.