Russian troops continue to advance on the Artyomovsk direction in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Izvestia correspondent Denis Kulaga shared footage from the scene of the events on October 24.

Throughout the week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been gathering reserves towards Artemivsk in the hope of stopping the advance of Russian troops. In the southern part of the city, a sweep is already underway, advanced detachments are moving towards the central and western regions.

A detachment of Ukrainian militants was found in the south direction near the house. First came the sighting shot of self-propelled guns, then the adjustment of the fire, as a result of which the artillery precisely hit the accumulation of enemy manpower.

“The guns are penetrating the fortified areas of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. From here to positions no more than three kilometers. And now the infantry, which is located at that turn, regularly requests fire, ”the correspondent said.

On the roads of the southern bridgehead of the Artemov direction, the crews of combat vehicles should aim at the target in a minute and begin fire work. Two shots – and the radar station, which the Western countries handed over to Ukrainian militants, was destroyed.

The soldiers note that Artemovsk will definitely be taken. It’s just a matter of time.

Earlier, on October 21, Kulaga visited the second line of defense in the Artemovsk direction, showing how the Russian military was moving towards Bakhmut.

In addition, he ended up on the eastern flank of the Artemovsk direction and witnessed the destruction of the Ukrainian radar station (RLS). At the time of reporting on the territory where the Russian military was located, active shelling was carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.