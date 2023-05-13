Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro announced this Friday that he will denounce President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in court for associating him with alleged corruption of a former aide and for attributing thousands of deaths to him from covid-19.

(Also: Brazil wants to regulate Artificial Intelligence: keys to the proposed bill)

“Next week I will file two lawsuits against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, one criminal and the other civil”advanced the far-right leader in a video released on his social networks.

(You can read: They search Jair Bolsonaro’s house of course false covid vaccine certificate)

These are the first legal actions that the retired Army captain will take against Lula since the latter succeeded him and assumed power on January 1.

The former president rejected in the video a recurring statement by Lula in his public acts in which he blames him for “the death of at least 300,000” of the 700,000 Brazilians who have lost their lives due to covid-19.

“These are absurd numbers that damage my honor,” said Bolsonaro, who During the pandemic, he maintained a denialist stance against the seriousness of the coronavirus and is even being investigated for spreading hoaxes related to vaccines.

(Furthermore: Lula calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine: “what we have to do is stop the war”)

The other matter for which the current head of state will be prosecuted has to do with one of the scandals surrounding Lieutenant-Colonel Mauro Cid, a very close aide to Bolsonaro during the four years he was in power (2019-2022).

Cid was arrested on Wednesday of last week for participating in an alleged plot to falsify vaccination certificates against covid-19 in favor of Bolsonaro himself, the former president’s youngest daughter and several of his former advisers, according to the Federal Police.

This week, the Metropoles portal revealed that Cid’s family has a millionaire estate in the United States that includes a mansion in the State of California, valued at 8.5 million reais (1.7 million dollars/1.6 million euros) and in which one of his brothers lives.

Lula insinuated this Thursday, in a ceremony in the city of Salvador, that this property is actually Bolsonaro’s.



“Surely a house of 8 million dollars (sic) is not for an assistant, surely it is for the champion of discord, for the champion of ignorance, for the champion of denialism,” he suggested in reference to his predecessor in the Presidency .

According to the Brazilian press, Cid is also being investigated for suspicious “transfers” for the benefit of Bolsonaro, detected after the lifting of his banking and telematic secrecy by court order.

Bolsonaro said that “Lula cannot continue to tell lies freely and not be bothered by practically anyone.” “We will do our part and I am sure that Justice will do its part”, he sentenced.

Bolsonaro, who lost his privileges on January 1, when Lula succeeded him, is being investigated in about twenty processes for abuse of power and other charges, in cases that are being processed in the ordinary Justice, the Supreme Court and in electoral courts.

EFE