Entity that represents Brazilian cities said in a note that R$ 7.3 billion released only cover 33% of expenses

A CNM (National Confederation of Municipalities) published a note this Friday (May 12, 2023) in which it reiterated the estimate that the nursing salary floor would result in the dismissal of at least 32,500 professionals in the area. The announcement came after the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) sanction measure that releases R$ 7.3 billion for the Ministry of Health to pay the new floor.

According to the CNM, however, the amount sanctioned by Lula would not pay ⅓ of the minimum wage for nurses and nursing technicians working in Brazilian cities. For the confederation, the scenario is “alarming” and takes “to the total collapse of health in the country”. Here’s the full of the press release (3 MB).

In September 2022, the National Confederation of Municipalities released a study in which it stated that more than 32,500 nursing professionals linked to the ESF (Family Health Strategy) can be dismissed with the application of the floor without the source of funding. The departure of these workers would result in the lack of assistance for 35 million Brazilians, also according to the survey.

According to the entity, the new floor would still be responsible for expenses of R$ 10.5 billion per year to municipalities. Among 589,000 nursing jobs, 11,849 primary care teams could be reduced with the measure, estimated the CNM.

In addition, he stated that about 70% of nursing occupations could face salary adjustments due to the floor. Also according to the confederation, the measure would result in an annual impact on the public and private sector of up to R$ 24.3 billion.

Read more about it:

“It is hypocrisy to speak of more dialogue when, as always in the history of Brazilian federalism, new obligations are created for entities without listening to them and without guaranteeing the necessary resources for their fulfillment, making compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) unfeasible”said the text.

In the statement, the CNM stated that it will ask, once again, the STF (Federal Supreme Court) to suspend the legal effectiveness of the floor “until there are definitive and sustainable sources of funding” and told municipalities to await the Court’s decision on the matter.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Constitutional Amendment 127 (here’s the full – 93 KB), of August 2022, established the sources of funds for the Law 14,434which created a floor of BRL 4,750 for nurses, BRL 3,325 for nursing technicians and BRL 2,375 for nursing assistants and midwives.

On September 4, 2022, however, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the STF, suspended the application of the nursing floor at the risk of financial impacts on public coffers, employee layoffs and possible deterioration in the quality of the service provided. read the full of the preliminary decision (258 KB). The decision was later endorsed by the other ministers in the virtual plenary of the Court.

Congress approved, on December 20, 2022, the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) which, in theory, makes it possible to pay the floor only in hospitals controlled by the public authorities.

The text directs resources from the financial surplus of public funds and the Social Fund to finance the nursing floor in the state sector, in philanthropic entities and service providers, with a minimum of 60% of attendances for SUS patients (Sistema Único de Saúde ).

Hospital associations and city halls argue, however, that there are no resources to pay for the minimum wage, which would lead to layoffs and hospital closures.

In all, the application of Law 14,434 of 2022 could cause an impact ranging from BRL 16.3 billion to BRL 23.8 billion per year, representing a slice of 11% to 16% of the Ministry of Health budget (R $146.4 billion) earmarked for 2023.