President Jair Bolsonaro (PR) vetoed this Friday (7) the project that instituted the Debt Payment Rescheduling Program under the Simples Nacional (Relp). THE Complementary Law Project nº 46 allowed that more than R$ 50 billion in debts of Individual Microentrepreneurs and companies suited to Simples could be paid in installments.

The veto was justified in the Official Gazette of the Union for unconstitutionality and contrary to the public interest.

+Minimum wage increase raises INSS contribution: see tables

According to Globo, the decision caused astonishment in the economic team, which despite being in favor of the veto, did not believe that the president would veto the project in its entirety. The Ministry of Economy argued that the project had no financial compensation.

The project was approved in December of last year by the Chamber of Deputies and intended to facilitate the payment of small debts and micro-enterprises that were most affected by the economic scenario and pandemic in up to 15 years.

In addition, discounts on interest and penalties applied could reach 90% and 100% in the case of legal charges, depending on the losses of these companies.

After Bolsonaro’s veto, the bill goes back to the National Congress, where it can be kept or overthrown. It was approved in the Chamber by 382 to 10. In the Senate, it was passed a symbolic vote.

