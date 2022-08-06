





Federal police today (6th) served seven preventive arrest warrants and ten search and seizure warrants in an action resulting from the investigation into the murders of English journalist Dom Phillips and indigenist Bruno Pereira. Of the arrest warrants issued by the Court, two were carried out against people who are already arrested: Amarildo Costa de Oliveira, also known as Pelado, and Ruben Dario da Silva Villar, a Colombian citizen known as Colombia.

Amarildo is one of the suspects involved in the crime. Of the other five arrested in today’s action, three are Amarildo’s relatives who are being investigated for participating in the concealment of the victims’ bodies. Colombia was arrested carrying false documents and the PF identified there were strong indications that he was the leader and financier of an armed criminal association dedicated to the practice of illegal fishing.

All seven targets of this Saturday’s action are suspected of participating in a gang dedicated to illegal fishing in the Vale do Javari region. According to the Federal Police (PF), the group exported large amounts of fish to neighboring countries. The police operation was carried out in the municipalities of Atalaia do Norte and Benjamin Constant, in Amazonas.

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) reported that it had requested preventive arrest warrants from the Justice, with the objective of investigating the action of the gang specialized in illegal fishing, carried out on indigenous lands and during the closed season.

Also according to the MPF, the practice of crimes of armed criminal association, illegal fishing, smuggling is investigated, in addition to the connections of the scheme with the Bruno and Dom case.







