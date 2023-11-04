Luciana Fuster was chosen as the new Miss Grand International 2023 a few weeks ago and, therefore, her entire life has taken a 180-degree turn. She is now a celebrity in Asia, a continent where beauty pageants are extremely popular. Proof of this is that the former reality girl arrived a few hours agoThailandand hundreds of fans went to receive her at the airport in bangkok. What else happened? Find out in the following note.

How was Luciana Fuster’s arrival in Thailand?

Luciana Fuster He shared, through his Instagram, the exact moment he stepped into the Bangkok airport. Quickly, she was received by her fans who showed her excitement and affection with various gifts. However, one that caught everyone’s attention the most was a bouquet of money.

The model was totally surprised; For this reason, she published this episode on social networks, since it is not a very common gesture in Peru.

“I feel like I haven’t spoken to you here in a long time, but friends, I have to be honest with you. I didn’t believe it was real that here in Asia they gave these gifts (shows the bouquet). Oh, my god, thank you so much, guys (God mine, thank you very much, guys)”Fuster said on his Instagram.

It is important to emphasize that Luciana will have her own apartment in Bangkok, where she will live for two years while she works representing the organization of theMiss Grand International. They will cover all your accommodation and travel expenses.

“I know she has activities here until she leaves for Phuket (Thailand) where she’s going to be for a week and from the little I’ve seen of her schedule, I know she has to be in London too and she has a tour of Asia and she should be coming back.” to Peru to visit in December”said Jessica Newton on the program ‘Mande que mande’ about the beauty queen’s heavy schedule.

What did Luciana Fuster say at the Miss Grand International 2023 event?

Luciana Fusterwas crowned as Miss Grand International 2023in an exciting ceremony. The model will have to change her life after obtaining this beauty title, moving permanently tobangkokcapital ofThailand.

“We are here with the wonderful top 10, my MGI sisters. We are so happy to be here again. Thank you all so much. This was the first place we reached when starting the contest in Vietnam…Oh, my goodness. “All of us came here with a dream and we achieved it, girls. We are the 10 finalists. We are so happy, we are so excited to be in Vietnam,” said Luciana, quite moved.

