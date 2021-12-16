While pressuring the Ministry of Economy to grant readjustments to federal police officers, President Jair Bolsonaro signed this Thursday (16) Provisional Measure (MP) that expands the possibility of using resources from the Fund for Equipment and Operationalization of Police Core Activities Federal (Funapol). The text, which should be published tomorrow in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU), authorizes, for example, the defrayment of health expenses for the corporation’s employees.

Appreciation for the category, an important basis for Bolsonaro’s electoral plans in 2022, comes in the week when the government discusses the restructuring of police careers. as showed the Estadão/Broadcast on Tuesday, the Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, with the blessings of Bolsonaro, presented to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, a proposal that foresees an increase in costs of R$ 2.8 billion in 2022 alone. By 2024, the coffers public should spend another R$ 11 billion with the pleasure.

According to the government, the expansion of Funapol’s possibilities, however, should not generate an increase in expenses. With the force of law at the time of its publication, the MP, which needs to be approved by the National Congress within 120 days in order not to expire, also authorizes the cost of transport, accommodation and food for servers in official missions and operations.

“The relevance and urgency of the measure stem from the importance of preventing Federal Police employees from being left homeless when affected by illnesses and of ensuring the continuity of public service provision”, says a statement sent to the press by the General Secretariat of the Presidency. “After all, without the civil servant in ideal working conditions, the police will not operate and will not fulfill their constitutional requirements”, adds the government.

