Tania mendoza, who was the protagonist of the 2005 film production La mera reina del sur, was shot to death on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 14, in a sports unit north of Cuernavaca, Morelos (Mexico). According to foreign reports, at the time of the murder, the 42-year-old actress was leaving her 11-year-old son, who trained there.

According to the information, she was attacked in front of the minor by a subject who entered the sports establishment after getting out of a motorized vehicle.

The interpreter was shot multiple times in the chest . At the moment, it is not reported whether other people would have been harmed by the crime. The authorities are investigating the event, which has shocked the Mexican region.

YOU CAN SEE: Cynthia Klitbo compliments Andrés Wiese: “He’s my spoiled child”

Who is Tania Mendoza?

Maria Guadalupe Torres Mendoza, Real name of the artist with 20 years of career, participated in films of stories related to drug trafficking. In 2005, he acted in La mera reina del sur, where he shared roles with Toño Infante, Rafael Goyri and Jorge Ortín.

In the same way, she had small appearances on television such as The Price of Your Love, in 1999. There, she played the character of Shandira.

Tania Mendoza also performed in singing. During that trajectory, he managed to record five studio productions where he excelled with his versions of songs composed by great figures of Mexican regional music.

YOU CAN SEE: Pedro Pascal asks Chileans to vote for the leftist candidate Gabriel Boric Font

Tania Mendoza was attacked in 2010

In 2010, the actress suffered a seizure with her husband and son. At the time, the youngest was 6 months old. This led to death threats that did not stop to this day. The police implemented an operation to find those responsible for the homicide and it is presumed that the incident of the attack was related to the crime.

Tania Mendoza’s last Instagram post was a meme. Also, she shared her son’s trainings in the place where she died.