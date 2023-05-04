According to the former president, his youngest daughter could not take the vaccine due to contraindication of heart problems

the former president Jair Messiah Bolsonaro (PL) stated, this Wednesday afternoon (May 3, 2023), that his daughter, Laura, entered the US upon presentation of a medical certificate that prohibited her from taking the vaccine against covid-19 due to heart problems .

In an interview with the program Panicfrom the Young panBolsonaro said that when the vaccination of children and adolescents was released by the Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), he called the agency to ask about possible side effects of the vaccine.

“It is written here that the recommendation is to see a doctor. I asked: ‘And what will the doctor do to contain shortness of breath, palpitations and chest pain?’. And he said, ‘I don’t know’. Wow, then, my daughter will not take the vaccine, ”he said.

Bolsonaro also reiterated that his vaccination card, or that of his wife, had been tampered with. However, he says that he is not responsible for the acts of the former adviser, Mauro Cid.

Michelle was the only one in the family who publicly claims to have been vaccinated and, on this 4th (May 3rd), she posted on her Instagram page confirming the information. She took the Janssen vaccine in 2021, also in the US, when accompanying her husband on an official trip.

Already the former president maintains the version that he was not vaccinated. He claims that no authority required documents confirming his immunization during his trip to the US, since he was still president of Brazil.

At the time, the CDCan American health agency, exempted people with diplomatic passports from proving vaccination, allowing entry only with self-isolation or a negative test for the coronavirus.

Bolsonaro added that he does not intend to testify to the Federal Police (Federal Police) and that there will be no coercive conduct against him.

The statements came after Bolsonaro was the target, on the morning of this Wednesday (May 3), of search and seizure warrants at his home, in Jardim Botânico, in Brasília. The goal was to investigate an alleged fraud scheme in vaccination data from the former president and family members.

The former Chief Executive traveled to Orlando on the eve of the end of his term, on December 30, 2022, where he stayed for approximately 3 months. During the days of his stay when he was still president, he did not fulfill official commitments.