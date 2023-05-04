If you are one of those who use your credit card to accumulate points and exchange them for rewards, you have probably realized that on many occasions you do not get what you expected. This is because not all rewards have the same value and some loyalty programs are more effective What others.

In this article, we will talk about one of the most popular loyalty programs in Mexico: Club Premier, and we will answer the question that many ask: How many Premier Points do I need for a flight to Europe?

What is Premier Club?

Club Premier is a loyalty program that has been in operation for over 25 years and before it was exclusive to Aeroméxico. This program grants points to users for purchases made at affiliated companies, which can be redeemed for airline tickets, catalog items in the Club Premier store and rewards with partners such as Uber, MacStore, Gandhi, G500, GAIA and Online Cruisesamong others.

Every time a purchase is made at an affiliated company, points accumulate in the Club Premier member’s account. It is important to mention that the point value of catalog items varies depending on the establishment that offers it.

At the time of redeem your Premier Points for airline tickets, Club Premier makes things easier for you. The point value of award tickets depends on the destination, the season and the class of passage you want. To quote a flight in points, simply enter the calculator on the official Club Premier site.

To accumulate the necessary points to obtain your plane ticket to Europe, the first thing you must do is join the Aeroméxico Rewards program. Once registered, you will be able to accumulate points when buying plane tickets, making purchases at affiliated establishments, using the Aeroméxico credit card and its banking partners, and many other options.

Plan your trip to Europe with Aeromexico: How many Premier Points do you need?

If you are one of those who dreams of visiting Europe, but you are worried about the cost of plane tickets, Aeroméxico has a great option for you. The Aeroméxico Rewards program (formerly known as Premier Points) allows you to obtain plane tickets to travel to Europe from 104,000 points in low season and 108,000 points in high season.