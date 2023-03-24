Fábio Wajngarten had told Poder360 that the former president would return at the end of the month

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Thursday (23.Mar.2023) that his arrival in Brazil is “pre-booked” for the morning of March 30th. The former executive secretary of the Ministry of Communications, Fábio Wajngarten, had anticipated Power360 that Bolsonaro would return at the end of March.

“I have an invitation from several leaders in Europe, but at the moment what is pre-scheduled is for me to land on the 30th [de março] in the morning in Brasilia. And then, returning to normality, we will travel around Brazil and participate in events outside Brazil, as I was at CPAC (Annual Conservative Political Action Conference, in Portuguese) last month”said the former president in an interview with Record TV.

Bolsonaro did not comment, however, on being announced as one of the speakers at a seminar in the United States on the environment and sustainability on March 29. The former president spoke about the event in a meeting with businessmen on March 15.

There was also an expectation that he would stay in the United States until April 15th. That’s because the Civil House published an ordinance on March 21 authorizing 3 employees to assist the politician at events in the cities of Orlando and Jacksonville, Florida, from March 28 to April 15.

The former president has been in the United States for 2 months. He left Brazil 2 days before leaving the office of President of the Republic.

trip to europe

On Wednesday (22.Mar), the Portuguese newspaper Morning mail reported that the politician is planning a trip to Europe. He will visit Spain and Italy and discuss participation in an event of right-wing parties in Lisbon (Portugal).