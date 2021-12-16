EU Summit | EU leaders warn Russia of “massive consequences” if the country attacks Ukraine

The meeting had difficulty in agreeing on a common line on how EU countries will respond to rising energy prices. Some countries would like to adjust emissions trading.

Brussels

EU leaders the summit sent a predicted message from Brussels that Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine would have “massive” consequences and costs for Russia.

According to EU leaders, Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity are fully supported by the EU.

Sanctions have not been agreed by EU leaders at their meeting, but it is known that the Commission has prepared a package of options. It was not desired to open its contents in advance.

If the situation progresses to the point where Russia carries out an attack on Ukraine, sanctions would be enforced quickly. Agreeing on them requires the unanimity of the member states.

“Sanctions are a tool we are ready to use if it is necessary, but we must of course try to find a solution in other ways as well,” the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin (sd) said when coming to the meeting on Thursday morning.

The EU’s eastern partners, especially Ukraine, which is under pressure, would see the EU imposing sanctions before rather than after the attack.

The mobile phones of EU leaders were collected while they discussed the tense situation between Russia and Ukraine, as well as Belarus.

Member countries undertook to continue to coordinate their corona activities in accordance with the coronal guidelines adopted at the meeting.

In practice, coordination spread this week, as some countries have already introduced a corona test requirement for incoming EU citizens. Italy and Portugal demand a test, Greece said it wants one from Christmas travelers.

Finland requires a test from vaccinated citizens of third countries, ie non-EU countries.

EU leaders There was a heated debate about rising energy prices, which this autumn has brought additional costs, especially to the lives of European gas heaters, and has also been reflected in the price of electricity. Late in the evening, the final conclusions of the meeting on energy were still open.

Poland was the sharpest on the table, calling for changes to the current emissions trading scheme. Poland accused the “speculators” of pushing up the price of allowances.

According to the Financial Times the debate suggested, among other things, that the number of allowances be increased, which would reduce their price. Similarly, a ceiling was proposed for the price of coal.

Several member states, including Finland, do not see the current emissions trading as a problem, but have warned against interfering in the functioning of the electricity market.

In the energy debate, some Member States also raised the Commission’s environmental classification of investments, ie the taxonomy. The Commission is expected to take a decision before Christmas on whether to count nuclear and natural gas as sustainable energy.

Some Member States, including Austria, would not like such a classification for nuclear power.